Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta agrees on new contract until 2027, AP source says

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has agreed on a new contract that ties him to the English Premier League club until 2027, a person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced. Arteta has been at Arsenal since December 2019 and transformed the team into Manchester City’s main title rival by finishing runner-up in the last two seasons. Arteta’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season and speculation mentioned him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at City.

