Arsenal makes winning return to Champions League by beating PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in the rain

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has made a stylish return to the Champions League by sweeping aside PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in a downpour of rain and goals at Emirates Stadium after a six-year absence from the competition. Arsenal seemed determined to make up for lost time and jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 38th minute. PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez had made a couple of good saves by then to prevent an even bigger scoreline. Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all scored in the first half before Martin Odegaard added the fourth with a long-range strike in the 70th.

