Arsenal loses in Europa League, Man United advances to QF

Arsenal’s hopes for a European title ended when the Premier League leader was eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon in a penalty shootout. Lisbon reached the quarterfinals by prevailing 5-3 in the shootout at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-1 draw in regulation in the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter. The first leg ended 2-2. Gabriel Martinelli failed to convert from the spot for Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester United cruised into the quarterfinals after a 1-0 victory at Real Betis.

