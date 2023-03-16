Arsenal loses in Europa League, Man United advances to QF

Arsenal’s hopes for a European title ended when the Premier League leader was eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon in a penalty shootout. Lisbon reached the quarterfinals by prevailing 5-3 in the shootout at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-1 draw in regulation in the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter. The first leg ended 2-2. Gabriel Martinelli failed to convert from the spot for Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester United cruised into the quarterfinals after a 1-0 victory at Real Betis.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Betis and Manchester United at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford speaks to Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag after being substituted during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Betis and Manchester United at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, is followed by Betis' Juan Miranda during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Betis and Manchester United at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton