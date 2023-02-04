Arsenal loses 1-0 at Everton for 2nd Premier League defeat

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arsenal has lost in the Premier League for just the second time this season as Everton pulled off a surprising 1-0 win over the leaders in its first match under new manager Sean Dyche. A couple of Dyche’s former players at Burnley did the business for him at a lively Goodison Park. James Tarkowski headed in an inswinging corner to the far post from Dwight McNeil for the winning goal in the 60th minute. It capped a performance of intensity and desire from a team that started the match in next-to-last place. Arsenal tasted defeat in the league for the first time since losing at Manchester United on Sept. 4.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.