Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to take part in U.S. summer series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Premier League soccer teams Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will take part in a summer series with games in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Columbia, South Carolina. The series begins with Arsenal playing Manchester United in Los Angeles on July 27. Liverpool will take on Arsenal in Philadelphia on July 31 before Liverpool and Manchester United complete the series at South Carolina’s football stadium on Aug. 3. Organizers say it’s the first time the clubs have ever competed together in the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.