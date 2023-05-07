Arsenal keeps pressure on Man City with 2-0 win at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Arsenal has kept the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating Newcastle 2-0 in a huge test of its credentials. Martin Odegaard’s first-half strike and Fabian Schar’s own-goal saw Arsenal come through the toughest of its final four games with a rare win for a visiting team at St. James’ Park. Arsenal moved back to one point behind City. City has a game in hand but some potentially tricky matches to finish the season as Pep Guardiola’s team goes for a third straight title. Odegaard scored in the 14th minute and Schar deflected into his own net off Gabriel Martinelli’s cross in the 71st.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.