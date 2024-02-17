Arsenal keeps pressure on EPL leader Liverpool after routing Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka has scored twice and Arsenal has kept the pressure on English Premier League leader Liverpool by routing Burnley 5-0. Last week, Arsenal blew away West Ham 6-0. The Gunners have won their last six games in the league and scored five or more goals in three of them. Saka scored on either side of halftime and Arsenal remained within two points of Liverpool. Second-from-bottom Burnley is above only Sheffield United on goal difference, having played a game more.

