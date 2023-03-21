Arsenal in MLS All-Star Game at Washington, DC, on July 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Arsenal will play Major League Soccer’s All-Stars at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on July 19, the first European opponent in the game since before the coronavirus pandemic. The Gunners also were the All-Star opponent in 2016 at San Jose, California. The league began having its top players face a European opponent in 2005, then had its All-Stars face players from Mexico’s Liga MX in 2021 and ’22. Arsenal will become the third European club to appear in two MLS All-Star Games after Manchester United and Chelsea.

