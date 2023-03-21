Arsenal in MLS All-Star Game at Washington, DC, on July 19

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka celebrates their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

NEW YORK (AP) — Arsenal will play Major League Soccer’s All-Stars at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on July 19, the first European opponent in the game since before the coronavirus pandemic. The Gunners also were the All-Star opponent in 2016 at San Jose, California. The league began having its top players face a European opponent in 2005, then had its All-Stars face players from Mexico’s Liga MX in 2021 and ’22. Arsenal will become the third European club to appear in two MLS All-Star Games after Manchester United and Chelsea.

