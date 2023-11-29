Arsenal hits 6 and advances in Champions League. Man United again scores 3 yet stays in last place

GENEVA (AP) — Arsenal scored six to advance in the Champions League as a group winner. Manchester United stayed last in its group despite again scoring three times away in a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray. Arsenal’s 6-0 rout of Lens ensured second-place PSV Eindhoven also advanced from Group B to the round of 16. PSV’s second-half rally to win 3-2 at Sevilla was clinched by United States forward Ricardo Pepi in stoppage time. There are now 12 confirmed teams in the round of 16 draw on Dec. 18. Real Madrid is in as a seeded group winner after a 4-2 win over second-place Napoli.

