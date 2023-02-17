Arsenal ‘highly motivated’ for Villa despite fast turnaround

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has a tight turnaround in its bid to recapture the lead in the Premier League, and manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t like it. The Gunners slipped out of first place Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City and now they play in the lunchtime match Saturday at Aston Villa. Had the Wednesday match been in the Champions League, they would be exempt from playing in the 12:30 p.m. time slot. Arteta says that rule should apply to Premier League games too citing “the injury risk for players.” City is in first place on goal difference, though Arsenal has a game in hand. The defending champions play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Nottingham Forest.

