Arsenal held to 2-2 draw by Fulham in Premier League after conceding in opening minute

LONDON (AP) — Joao Palhinha has scored in the 87th minute to give 10-man Fulham a 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League. Arsenal gifted Fulham the lead after just 57 seconds after a defensive howler but came back to lead 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah. But the hosts couldn’t see out the win as Palhinha was left unmarked to slot home a corner for the late equalizer. That was despite Fulham going a man down when Calvin Bassey was shown a second yellow card in the 83rd. Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus came on for his first appearance of the season after a knee injury. It was Arsenal’s first dropped points of the campaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.