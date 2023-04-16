Arsenal held again as West Ham fight back for 2-2 draw

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal blew another two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham and prompt further questions over the Premier League leader’s title bid. Mikel Arteta’s team drew with Liverpool last week after leading 2-0 and the same happened again at London Stadium. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard had fired Arsenal into a controlling lead but goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen meant the Gunners could only extend their lead over second place Manchester City to four points. Defending champions City have a game in hand and also host Arsenal at Etihad Stadium later this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.