Arsenal held 2-2 at Sporting in Europa League round of 16

Premier League leader Arsenal was held 2-2 at Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League round-of-16 first-leg match. Hidemasa Morita’s own goal in the 62nd minute salvaged the draw for Arsenal ahead of the return leg at Emirates Stadium next Thursday for a spot in the quarterfinals. William Saliba opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 22nd minute before Gonçalo Inácio equalized 12 minutes later. Ten minutes into the second half, Paulinho put the hosts ahead on a rebound. But Morita then deflected Granit Xhaka’s long-distance drive into his own net.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.