Arsenal has 6 different scorers in a 6-0 win over Lens to advance to round of 16 in Champions League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal had six different scorers in a 6-0 rout of Lens that has clinched the English team a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League as a group winner. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard scored at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal became the first English club to lead by five goals at halftime of a Champions League match. Jorginho converted a penalty in the 86th minute to round off the scoring. Arsenal’s return to Europe’s elite competition after a six-year absence has been a successful one. Mikel Arteta’s team has advanced with one game to spare and has the advantage of a second-leg match at home in the last 16.

