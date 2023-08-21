Arsenal hangs on with 10 men to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after Odegaard’s penalty

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has relied on Martin Odegaard’s 54th-minute penalty and an obdurate defensive effort when down to 10 men late on to win at Crystal Palace 1-0 in the English Premier League. Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off in the 67th minute after collecting a second yellow card. That forced Arsenal to retreat to preserve its second straight victory to open the campaign. A penalty ultimately separated the teams as Odegaard sent Sam Johnstone the wrong way from the spot after the Palace goalkeeper brought down Eddie Nketiah. Arsenal is keeping pace with likely title rival Manchester City by earning back-to-back wins.

