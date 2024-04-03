Arsenal goes back on top of Premier League and Man City routs Aston Villa to stay close

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The three-way race for the Premier League title looks likely to go down to the wire after wins for Arsenal and Manchester City. Arsenal moved back to the top of the table by beating Luton 2-0 and City routed Aston Villa 4-1 to put the pressure on second-place Liverpool ahead of its game against last-place Sheffield United on Thursday. Just one point separates the top three teams in what is shaping up to be the most compelling title fight in recent history. Liverpool had taken advantage of its two rivals drawing 0-0 on Sunday and moved two points clear at the top. Now it is looking up at Arsenal again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.