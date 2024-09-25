Arsenal goalkeeper Jack Porter, 16, becomes club’s youngest-ever starter

LONDON (AP) — Jack Porter has become Arsenal’s youngest-ever player to start a first-team game when the 16-year-old goalkeeper made his debut against Bolton in the English League Cup. At 16 years, 72 days old, Porter surpasses club icon Cesc Fabregas, who was 16 years, 177 days when he started against Rotherham in October 2003. Porter was selected in place of first choice David Raya, who was ruled out with a thigh injury.

