Arsenal gets under Man City’s skin amid ‘dark arts’ accusations in English soccer’s new big rivalry

Arsenal has gotten under Manchester City’s skin in what has fast become the new big rivalry in English soccer. City’s players accused their Arsenal counterparts of deploying “dark arts” and “being clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it” after the teams’ 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday. City midfielder Bernardo Silva grumbled that “there was only one team that came to play football.” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks to have taken a page out of former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho’s playbook. Mourinho was once a huge rival of Guardiola’s and used to take cynical play to the extremes at times. Arteta’s Arsenal can also play beautiful football and has been runner-up to City in the last two Premier League seasons.

