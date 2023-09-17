Arsenal gets a moment of quality from Trossard’s goal in drab 1-0 win at Everton in Premier League

By The Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The classic chant “1-0 to the Arsenal” was heard at Everton as Gunners fans celebrated a Premier League win that was a throwback to its pragmatic style of the mid-1990s. A 69th-minute goal by substitute Leandro Trossard was a rare moment of quality in a game more typical of the Arsenal way celebrated in song 30 years ago. That was before Arsene Wenger’s arrival as coach in 1996 began a new era. Trossard guided a first-time, left-footed shot into the net after Bukayo Saka cut back a pass. It was a third straight 1-0 home loss for struggling Everton.

