Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli signs contract extension

LONDON (AP) — Premier League leader Arsenal says forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a “long-term” contract extension. The 21-year-old Brazil international has scored seven goals this season to boost Arsenal’s title bid in his fourth season in north London. The club did not specify the length of the deal but manager Mikel Arteta called it “a new long-term contract.” The forward has started all 19 league games this season. Arsenal signed Martinelli from Sao Paulo club Ituano in July 2019.

