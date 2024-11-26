Arsenal fan gets 3-year ban from games for racist social media post about Thomas Partey

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Thomas Partey, left, duels for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — A soccer fan who racially abused Arsenal player Thomas Partey in a social media post has been banned from all games for three years. Charles Ogunmilade, who is Black, had admitted sending a “grossly offensive” message on X. He claimed it was intended as satire of what a racist white person would say. He posted the offensive comment in April 2023 after Partey missed with a shot during Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Southampton. Partey is a Ghana international who is Black. The court in London ordered Ogunmilade to pay a fine and costs totaling 260 pounds ($325).

