Arsenal fan gets 3-year ban from games for racist social media post about Thomas Partey

LONDON (AP) — A soccer fan who racially abused Arsenal player Thomas Partey in a social media post has been banned from all games for three years. Charles Ogunmilade, who is Black, had admitted sending a “grossly offensive” message on X. He claimed it was intended as satire of what a racist white person would say. He posted the offensive comment in April 2023 after Partey missed with a shot during Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Southampton. Partey is a Ghana international who is Black. The court in London ordered Ogunmilade to pay a fine and costs totaling 260 pounds ($325).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.