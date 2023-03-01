Arsenal extends lead, Man U and Grimsby into FA Cup quarters

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal pushed further ahead in the race for the Premier League title and Manchester United moved a step closer to a second trophy this season by advancing to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. But the biggest celebration of the night was reserved for Grimsby Town’s fans after the fourth-division club produced a famous cup upset to beat top-flight Southampton 2-1. Tottenham was also the casualty of a cup shock when losing 1-0 to second-tier Sheffield United. Arsenal’s focus is on the league and a 4-0 win against Everton saw the leaders move five points clear of Manchester City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.