Arsenal extends lead and Burnley off the bottom in English Premier League

Arsenal has extended its lead at the top of the English Premier League and Burnley is off the bottom. Arsenal scored early goals through Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard before hanging on to beat Wolverhampton 2-1 at home and move four points clear overnight. Burnley scored inside 16 seconds through Jay Rodriguez for the fastest goal of the season to set up a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United and end its record seven-match losing run in home games. Brentford beat Luton 3-1 in the other game among the early kickoffs. Nottingham Forest was hosting Everton and Manchester United visiting Newcastle later.

