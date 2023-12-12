Arsenal draws 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven in Champions League. Both teams already in knockout stage

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored his first Champions League goal as Arsenal drew 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven. Nketiah put Arsenal ahead in the 42nd minute at Philips Stadion but Yorbe Vertessen leveled the game five minutes after the break. Both teams had already confirmed their places in the knockout stage of the tournament ahead of their final game in Group B. Arsenal was guaranteed the top spot and Mikel Arteta fielded a much-changed team by naming key players Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka on the substitutes’ bench.

