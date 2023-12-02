Arsenal dominates early and then hangs on to beat Wolves in EPL

By MATTIAS KAREN The Associated Press
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal carved through the Wolverhampton defense with a couple of intricate team moves and held on for a 2-1 home win to extend its lead atop the English Premier League. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard scored in the opening 13 minutes at Emirates Stadium. Wolves barely had a whiff at goal before being gifted a way back into the game in the 86th when Matheus Cunha swept home following a defensive mixup. But the Gunners clung on through a nervous eight minutes of added time to go four points clear of second-placed Manchester City. The defending champion hosts Tottenham on Sunday.

