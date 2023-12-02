Arsenal dominates early and then hangs on to beat Wolves in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal carved through the Wolverhampton defense with a couple of intricate team moves and held on for a 2-1 home win to extend its lead atop the English Premier League. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard scored in the opening 13 minutes at Emirates Stadium. Wolves barely had a whiff at goal before being gifted a way back into the game in the 86th when Matheus Cunha swept home following a defensive mixup. But the Gunners clung on through a nervous eight minutes of added time to go four points clear of second-placed Manchester City. The defending champion hosts Tottenham on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.