Arsenal demolishes Sheffield United 6-0 in latest statement win in EPL title bid

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Arsenal has delivered another statement win in its English Premier League title challenge by thrashing last-placed Sheffield United 6-0. Some home fans left their seats and were seen heading to the exits inside Bramall Lane when Kai Havertz made it 4-0 after 25 minutes. That added to strikes from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli either side of an own-goal by Jayden Bogle. Supporters in the away end were singing “We’re gonna score in a minute” when Declan Rice slotted home a fifth in the 39th minute. The visitors weren’t finished there as right back Ben White became the sixth different scorer.

