Arsenal defender Tomiyasu has knee surgery, done for season

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has undergone knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old Japan international sustained a “significant” injury to his right knee during a Europa League match last Thursday. Arsenal said Tomiyasu “had successful surgery in London.” The Premier League leading club says Tomiyasu will work to “join preseason training ahead of next season.” Tomiyasu made 31 appearances this season. Most of his starts had come in the Europa League and FA Cup.

