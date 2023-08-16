Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber to undergo surgery after ACL injury on competitive debut

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is set for a long spell out after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in his competitive debut for the Premier League club. Arsenal didn’t give a timeframe for the Netherlands international’s absence when confirming the nature of his injury. Timber joined from Dutch team Ajax in the offseason. He was hurt in the first half of the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Arsenal says Timber will undergo surgery in the coming days and “will be out of action for a period of time.” ACL injuries can keep players out for up to 12 months.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.