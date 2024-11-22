Arsenal defender Ben White undergoes knee surgery and is out several months

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal right back Ben White will be sidelined for “a few months” after having surgery to fix a nagging knee injury. The 27-year-old White had been playing through the problem but manager Mikel Arteta says the player agreed during the international break that surgery was the best solution. Arteta says “it’s not been improving the last few weeks.” Arsenal hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The manager had better news for Arsenal fans regarding the fitness of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori. They all participated in team training Friday.

