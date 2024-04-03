Arsenal climbs above Liverpool after beating Luton 2-0 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has returned to the top of the Premier League for a day at least after dispatching relegation-threatened Luton 2-0. Martin Odegaard’s opener and an own goal by Daiki Hashioka in the first half meant it was a comfortable evening for the hosts as Arsenal provisionally moved one point ahead of Liverpool in the tight three-way race for the title. Third-place Manchester City also stayed one point behind Arsenal after beating Aston Villa 4-1 on Wednesday, while Liverpool can reclaim the lead when it hosts last-place Sheffield United on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.