Arsenal climbs above Liverpool after beating Luton 2-0 in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium, London, Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein]

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has returned to the top of the Premier League for a day at least after dispatching relegation-threatened Luton 2-0. Martin Odegaard’s opener and an own goal by Daiki Hashioka in the first half meant it was a comfortable evening for the hosts as Arsenal provisionally moved one point ahead of Liverpool in the tight three-way race for the title. Third-place Manchester City also stayed one point behind Arsenal after beating Aston Villa 4-1 on Wednesday, while Liverpool can reclaim the lead when it hosts last-place Sheffield United on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.