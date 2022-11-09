Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nick Pope’s penalty shootout saves helped Newcastle stay in the English League cup on a night when several teams were eliminated. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all lost in the third round, as did West Ham. Defending champion Liverpool only narrowly avoided joining them, beating League One club Derby in a shootout after a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

