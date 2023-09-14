Arsenal CEO Venkatesham to leave the club next summer

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal says chief executive Vinai Venkatesham will leave the club next summer. Venkatesham has been with the Premier League team for 14 years in different roles. Venkatesham has held numerous positions at Arsenal including managing director and chief commercial officer. He became chief executive in 2020. He has overseen the club’s return to the Champions League for the first time in six years after finishing runner-up to Manchester City in England’s top division last season. It has been 19 years since Arsenal last won the Premier League but it has emerged as the leading challenger to City under manager Mikel Arteta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.