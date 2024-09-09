Arsenal captain Odegaard injured on Norway duty ahead of tough club games

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway captain Martin Odegaard has injured an ankle ahead of a key series of games for his club Arsenal. Odegaard covered his face with his hands while being treated before limping off in the second half of a Nations League game against Austria in Oslo on Monday. He turned his left ankle awkwardly in a tough challenge with Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner. Arsenal faces three tough away games in eight days: At Tottenham, in the Champions League at Atalanta, then at Manchester City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.