Arsenal captain Odegaard in final stages of recovery from injury after 2 months out

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says captain Martin Odegaard is in the final stages of his recovery from an ankle injury after nearly two months out. Arteta says Odegaard will not play against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday but didn’t rule the midfielder out of the trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. Arteta says “now is the stage where he is going to do certain work with us. Let’s see how he deals with pain and if his movement is natural enough.” Odegaard was injured playing for Norway in a Nations League group-stage match on Sept. 9 and Arsenal has missed his creativity and leadership.

