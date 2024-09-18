LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained “significant” ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for “a while” manager Mikel Arteta says. The midfielder was injured playing for Norway this month and scans have confirmed the extent of the damage. Arsenal plays Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday and Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Odegaard is a key figure for Arsenal, which finished runner up to City in each of the last two seasons.

