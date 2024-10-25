Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard closing in on a return from injury

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is nearing a return from an ankle ligament injury. That’s the assessment of Norway coach Stale Solbakken. The midfielder has been out since sustaining what was described as significant damage while playing for his country in September. Solbakken tells the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang that “Everything indicates that (the injury) is going according to plan, then it is about the last steps when you are going to train with opponents and at team training.”

