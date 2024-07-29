Arsenal buys Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna

By The Associated Press
FILE - Italy's Riccardo Calafiori controls the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, June 20, 2024. Arsenal signed Calafiori from Bologna on Monday, July 29. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has completed the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The English Premier League club did not confirm the fee for 22-year-old Calafiori or the length of contract. But media reports say he has a five-year deal and Arsenal has paid 42 million pounds. Calafiori is a versatile defender who can play as center back or left back. He was part of Italy’s squad at the European Championship this summer.

