Arsenal buys Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has completed the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The English Premier League club did not confirm the fee for 22-year-old Calafiori or the length of contract. But media reports say he has a five-year deal and Arsenal has paid 42 million pounds. Calafiori is a versatile defender who can play as center back or left back. He was part of Italy’s squad at the European Championship this summer.

