Arsenal beats Wolves 2-0, leads Premier League by 5 points

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal will head into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League after Martin Odegaard’s double clinched a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton. The captain’s goals in the 55th and 75th minutes showed City, which lost 2-1 to Brentford earlier in the day, that its crown is under threat. Mikel Arteta’s team is a genuine contender and ground out a 12th victory in 14 matches with a performance which demonstrated their steel and composure. Wolves will be in last place when league play resumes on Dec. 26 but held their own for long spells and there are reasons to be positive with recently hired manager Julen Lopetegui’s era about to start.

