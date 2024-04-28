Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-2 and stays ahead in Premier League title race

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal kept up its push for the Premier League title with a 3-2 win at Tottenham. Mikel Arteta’s team raced to a 3-0 halftime lead but then had to resist a late fightback from Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pierre-Emile Hojberg scored an own goal in the 15th minute to put Arsenal ahead and Bukayo Saka doubled the visitors’ lead in the 27th. Kai Havertz added a third in the 38th. Arsenal’s thoughts possibly turned to extending its goal difference advantage on second-place Manchester City but was suddenly left holding on for the win.

