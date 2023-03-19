Arsenal beats Palace 4-1 to extend Premier League lead

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka struck twice as Arsenal moved a step closer to the Premier League title by beating Crystal Palace 4-1. The Gunners are eight points clear of current champions Manchester City having played a game more. Palace fired manager Patrick Vieira this week and saw its relegation concerns deepen after stretching its winless run to 13 games in all competitions. Saka scored twice and set up the opener for Gabriel Martinelli. The England international became the first Premier League player this season to reach double figures for both goals and assists. Granit Xhaka was also on the score sheet.

