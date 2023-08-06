Arsenal beats Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal beat Manchester City 4-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation to win the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium. It is a match that serves as a traditional curtain-raiser to the season. It is typically played between the winners of last season’s Premier League and FA Cup. City won both as part of the treble so Arsenal took part as the runner-up in the league and might have gained a psychological edge heading into the new campaign that starts on Friday. Fabio Vieira converted the clinching penalty. Leandro Trossard equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to cancel out Cole Palmer’s goal.

