Arsenal beats Leicester 1-0 to stay top of EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal has maintained its place atop the English Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0 thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s goal early in the second half. Leandro Trossard slipped in Martinelli and the Brazil winger cut in from the left to poke a low finish just inside the far post in the 46th minute. That ensured Arsenal will end the day where it began — in first place ahead of Manchester City. Arsenal has bounced back well from a three-game stretch where the team picked up one point to raise doubts about its title pedigree. The Gunners twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 away last weekend and has now won again in the Midlands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.