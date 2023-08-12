Arsenal beats Forest 2-1 in Premier League opener delayed by ticketing malfunction at stadium

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s Premier League opener featured a delayed start and a nervy finish before ending in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka scored first-half goals as Arsenal looked to be heading for a comfortable win in a game delayed by 30 minutes because supporters couldn’t get into the stadium on time. But substitute Taiwo Awoniy pulled a goal back on a quick counterattack in the 83rd to give the visitors hope. The kickoff was delayed after the club’s new digital ticketing system malfunctioned to leave tens of thousands of supporters unable to get through the gates, before the turnstiles were eventually able to open.

