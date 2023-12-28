Arsenal beaten 2-0 by West Ham for 1st home loss in Premier League this season

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has lost at home for the first time since May as a 2-0 defeat to West Ham cost Mikel Arteta’s team the chance to return to the top of the Premier League. Goals by Tomas Soucek in the 13th minute and former Arsenal player Konstantinos Mavropanos in the 55th, along with a stout defensive display, gave West Ham a surprising win at Emirates Stadium. It continued a midseason blip by the Gunners. That’s just one win in its last four league matches for Arsenal. It could have been an even bigger win for West Ham but Said Benrahma had a penalty saved by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

