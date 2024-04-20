Arsenal back on top of English Premier League after win over Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal has moved back to the top of the English Premier League by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux. Late goals in each half by Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard secured the win on Saturday. Mikel Arteta’s team is one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City. City was not in league action because of its FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea. Victory ended a painful week for Arsenal. The London side lost ground in the title race after defeat at home to Aston Villa and was then knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

