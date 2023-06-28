Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Declan Rice is turning into one of the biggest stories of the transfer window. The England international has been linked with many of Europe’s biggest clubs after establishing himself at West Ham. But it is Arsenal that appears to be closing in on a deal worth up to a reported $133 million. Manchester City has also targeted Rice but is not currently prepared to match that figure. That is according to a person with knowledge of the Premier League champion’s transfer plans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.