Arsenal and Man City both win to keep it tight at the top in the race for the Premier League title

Arsenal has survived a late scare at Tottenham to stay narrowly ahead in the race for the Premier League title. A 3-2 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ensured Mikel Arteta’s team remained at the top of the standings. It is one point ahead of defending champion Manchester City which has a game in hand. City won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest and can clinch a fourth-straight title if it wins its remaining games this season. Arsenal endured a nervous finish despite powering to a 3-0 lead in a game that was supposed to be one of its biggest tests in the title chase.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.