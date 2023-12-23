Arsenal and Liverpool showcase title credentials in draw. Man United off to worst start since 1930

Arsenal leads the English Premier League at Christmas for the second year in a row after drawing with 1-1 Liverpool at Anfield. The challenge for Mikel Arteta is to prove they can go the distance this time after a late collapse ended their title hopes last season. Arsenal is one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and Aston Villa, which is third on goal difference. Defending champion Manchester City will be happy after seeing its three main rivals drop points this weekend. Villa drew with Sheffield United 1-1 on Friday. City lifted the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia on Friday. City has dropped to fifth while away but it is in sight of the leaders.

