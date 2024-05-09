Arrow McLaren selects Pourchaire as replacement driver for the injured Malukas

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arrow McLaren has named reigning F2 champion Theo Pourchaire as the replacement driver for the injured David Malukas. Pourchaire will compete in each of the IndyCar Series remaining races except for this month’s Indianapolis 500. Callum Ilott took over for Malukas in this season’s first two races and completed April’s open test on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval. Malukas was dropped by the team April 29. He did not start a race this season after suffering a dislocated his wrist and torn tendons in an offseason mountain bike crash.

