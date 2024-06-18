Arrow McLaren makes another IndyCar driver change, signs 19-year-old Nolan Siegel to multiyear deal

Arrow McLaren has made yet another driver change by hiring 19-year-old Nolan Siegel to drive the remainder of the IndyCar season. He will be the third driver to race the No. 6 this year. Siegel will replace F2 champion Theo Pourchaire beginning this weekend at Laguna Seca in California. Siegel was part of a class-winning team Sunday at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a car co-owned by McLaren CEO Zak Brown. The team already had its eye on young Californian, who had been running in the Indy NXT feeder series with occasional IndyCar starts. Siegel will be the youngest driver on the grid. He was born one month after rookie Kyffin Simpson.

